2 Men Charged With Participating In $3M 'Boiler Room' Plot

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A chief executive and stock promoter have been charged in New York federal court in relation to an alleged scheme to artificially inflate the value of Renewable Energy and Power Inc. stock before selling the shares at a profit, according to an indictment made public on Monday. Benjamin Conde, CEO of Essex Global Investments and president of Facultas Capital Management, and Lawrence Isen, the owner of the stock promoter Marketbyte LLC, were accused of participating in a scheme to buy up shares of the company and subsequently promote them through a “boiler room,” an operation where salesmen push securities onto customers...

