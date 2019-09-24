Lockheed Unit Says Finishing Copters In $64M Fight Was Fair

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A Lockheed Martin Corp. unit accusing a British company of costing it nearly $64 million by refusing to purchase two helicopters under a contract has fought counterclaims that it acted in bad faith, saying it was not required to cease production on the units. Sikorsky International Operations Inc. told a Connecticut federal court on Monday that its contract to build 16 helicopters for Babcock Mission Critical Services Ltd. did not stipulate that it stop producing the aircraft once Babcock said it no longer wanted them and refused to pay. "Because Sikorsky did not violate an express duty and had complete discretion...

