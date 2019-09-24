Lobbyist Says Cancer Center Owes $11M Despite Ch. 11 Rule

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- An ex-lobbyist for 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc., who claims to have secured federal health care law changes worth nearly $1 billion for the scandal-plagued radiology provider, is telling the Second Circuit his former employer abused bankruptcy law to cap his bonus at $3.5 million. In an opening brief filed Monday, Andrew L. Woods says he's entitled to at least $11 million for his "successful" lobbying work, which he says provided a "major boost" to 21st Century's bottom line. He claims the company misused an obscure Bankruptcy Code provision, Section 502(b)(7), to improperly cap his payout at $3.5 million before it...

