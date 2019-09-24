11th Circ. Affirms Foreclosure Of Inyx Fraudster's Fla. Home

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 2:53 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has affirmed Deutsche Bank's foreclosure on the Miami-area residence of convicted ex-Inyx CEO Jack Kachkar, who is serving 30 years in prison for a $100 million loan fraud scheme, saying Monday it found no error in lower courts' rejections of a challenge by his wife. The appeals court provided no explanation in its unpublished opinion except to say that it found no reversible error in a district court's March 2018 affirmation of a ruling in favor of Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. by the bankruptcy court overseeing the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of Kachkar's wife, Viktoria Benkovitch, as well...

