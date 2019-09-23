Trump Tax Case Belongs In State Court, Manhattan DA Argues

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump doesn't have sweeping immunity against investigations while he is president, and arguments to stop subpoenas seeking his personal tax returns should be heard in state court, the Manhattan district attorney told a federal court on Monday. A grand jury's subpoena to Trump's accounting firm, Mazars USA LLP, seeking Trump records that include Trump's federal tax returns, is the proper exercise of a grand jury's authority to investigate New York issues, attorneys for New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance told the Manhattan federal court in a memorandum. If anything, challenges to that authority should be heard in state...

