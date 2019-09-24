Range Resources Wants Atty Fraud Claims Put On Hold

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Range Resources Corp. urged a Pennsylvania federal judge on Monday to hold off on addressing fraudulent billing allegations leveled against class counsel in an ongoing fight over unpaid natural gas royalties until after she determines whether or not to approve a supplemental settlement in the litigation. While Range said it ultimately has no opinion on whether attorney Joseph Altomare, who has been accused of seeking compensation personally for time that an expert spent working on the litigation, should be removed from the case, the company argued that the issue was secondary to the $12 million supplemental settlement currently up before the...

