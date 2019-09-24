Hospital System Accused Of Stingy Mental Health Coverage

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Intermountain Healthcare has been hit with a proposed class action accusing the Utah-based hospital system of skimping on reimbursements for mental health services in violation of federal benefits and health care parity laws. Linda Smith brought the suit Friday against her former employer Intermountain Healthcare Inc. and its subsidiary SelectHealth Inc. — both of which she alleges were fiduciaries to her health plan — on behalf of her late daughter, identified only as Jane Doe, who died by suicide in April. Though the health care companies had covered psychiatric hospitalization and residential treatment services Doe received, they ran afoul of the...

