GAO OKs Army Sole-Source Award To General Dynamics

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office spurned a St. Louis-based company's protest over the Army awarding a $122 million sole-source weapon system contract to General Dynamics, ruling that the decision was reasonable based on the urgency of its need and testing requirements. GAO said in a decision made public Monday that DRS Sustainment Systems Inc. failed to prove that the Army wrongly determined that the company couldn't meet its needs, siding with the service's argument that DRS' proposed active protection system for fending off attacks hasn't undergone government testing and wouldn't be ready in time. "We fail to see how DRS's proposed...

