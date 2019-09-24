Feds On The Hook For $1.8M In Delay Of Flood Control Project

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 11:39 PM EDT) -- The federal government is liable for flood-related damages and suspension of work in a $5.8 million flood-control project in Nogales, Arizona, that was never completed, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims ruled Monday, awarding an engineering contractor $1.86 million in damages. The dispute centers on a contract between Meridian Engineering Co. and the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers that called for the demolition and reconstruction of a highway bridge, excavation of a flood control channel and replacement of a sewage pipeline, according to Meridian's 2011 suit. But the project was plagued by poor government planning and inaccurate specifications that repeatedly brought...

