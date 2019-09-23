Kanye Inks Deal To End Suit Over 'Lopsided' EMI Contracts

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Rap mogul Kanye West and his longtime publisher, EMI, have tentatively agreed to a deal to resolve West’s claims that EMI locked him into a “lopsided” business arrangement barred by California labor code, West told a Golden State federal court Monday. West’s legal team filed a document informing the court that the hip-hop icon and several affiliated companies had reached an “agreement in principle” with EMI to end the suit. “The parties expect to draft and finalize a settlement agreement within ninety days,” the filing says without offering further details about the provisional deal. West and a handful of his corporate...

