Miller & Chevalier Nabs Gov't Contracts Ace

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 1:33 PM EDT) -- Miller & Chevalier Chtd. has landed a D.C.-based member in its government contracts counseling and litigation practice from Covington & Burling LLP, the firm has announced. Alejandro Sarria has a broad range of expertise on the legal issues faced by government contractors, the firm said Monday. He represents contractors in complex disputes with federal and state governments and in litigation stemming from military operations, national security programs and environmental cleanup projects, according to the firm. Sarria told Law360 that the opportunity was a great fit and came at the right time. “Even though it’s a smaller firm, Miller has a great reputation...

