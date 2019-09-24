Pac-Man Creator Chases Down Retro Game Co. With IP Suit

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The company that owns the Pac-Man video game franchise is suing over a retro game maker’s versions of the iconic pastime, telling a California federal court that the allegedly unapproved games have permanently damaged its brand. In a lawsuit filed Friday, Japan-based Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. claimed AtGames Holdings Ltd., a Taiwanese company that revamps classic video games and consoles, created a version of Pac-Man that “substantially deviated” from what it had shown Bandai Namco and a version of Ms. Pac-Man that AtGames never had permission to make. Although AtGames was granted a license for Pac-Man, the company developed a version...

