Debt Collector Sent Misleading Letters, Proposed Class Says

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 2:17 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers has accused a debt collection agency of violating the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act after allegedly sending confusing and misleading debt collection letters, according to a complaint filed Monday in Wisconsin federal court. Named plaintiffs and Wisconsin natives Cindy Zurakov and Carlos Gomez allegedly received letters from Enhanced Recovery Company LLC, a debt collection agency, that said they owed money to two different companies. Zurakov and Gomez allege the letters did not properly identify to whom the money was owed and also did not make clear whether their debt would be “paid in full” or “settled.”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS