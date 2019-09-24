AB InBev Unit Sets Price For $5B Hong Kong Offering

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 10:20 AM EDT) -- Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Asia-focused subsidiary Budweiser Brewing Company APAC on Tuesday set the price of its upcoming float, expecting to raise HKD39.2 billion ($5 billion) in an initial public offering guided by several firms. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd. priced its shares at HKD$27 on Tuesday, settling on the low point of the HK$27 to HK$30 range it established last week. Budweiser APAC said it plans to offer roughly 1.5 billion shares, including a partially exercised offer size adjustment option of approximately 189.4 million shares. The company stands to raise up to HKD$45.1 billion ($5.7 billion) if the 217.8 million over-allotment option...

