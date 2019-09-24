Top VW Bosses Charged With Manipulating Stock Price

Law360, London (September 24, 2019, 5:09 PM BST) -- Three current and former senior Volkswagen executives have been charged with stock market manipulation in connection with the diesel emissions scandal, German prosecutors said Tuesday, while other authorities fined Daimler AG €870 million ($957 million) over the emissions scandal. Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess, shown here on July 12, and two other current and former senior executives withheld information from investors about the carmaker's diesel emissions-cheating scandal, prosecutors alleged Tuesday. (AP) The Braunschweig prosecutor’s office said it had charged chief executive Herbert Diess, chairman Hans Dieter Pötsch and former chief executive Martin Winterkorn with market manipulation for allegedly withholding information from investors about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS