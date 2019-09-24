EPA Threatens Calif. With Sanctions Over Air Quality Plans

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 12:02 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is threatening to withhold federal highway funding from California for failing to craft adequate pollution control plans, ratcheting up an air quality regulation war just days after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency limited California's authority to regulate vehicle emissions. The EPA said California has fallen unacceptably behind in crafting valid state implementation plans, or SIPs, to comply with National Ambient Air Quality Standards for ozone and other air pollutants. In a letter sent late Monday to California Air Resources Board Chair Mary Nichols, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler warned that if the state doesn't withdraw its backlogged and unapprovable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS