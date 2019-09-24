FAA Misled Congress On Inspector Training, Investigators Say

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The Federal Aviation Administration misled Congress on the competence of safety inspectors who helped develop pilot training requirements for the now-grounded Boeing 737 Max, according to the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, which found that some safety inspectors were, in fact, "underqualified." The Office of Special Counsel on Monday sent letters to President Donald Trump and Congress, saying numerous FAA safety inspectors were not "appropriately accredited to certify pilots or to assess pilot training on procedures and maneuvers." And when members of Congress had asked the FAA to respond to the allegations, the FAA's responses "appear to have been misleading in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS