Indirect Auto Parts Buyers Reach Final Deal In Price-Fix Suit

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge green lighted a $50,000 deal Tuesday that will let a Taiwanese auto parts maker escape claims that it was part of an international conspiracy to fix the price of automotive sheet metal products. The court gave preliminary approval to the proposed settlement with AP Auto Parts Industrial and its subsidiary Cornerstone Auto Parts LLC only a day after the indirect purchasers made the request, telling the court that the deal had been reached "after years of litigation and months of hard-fought negotiations." Despite their antitrust claims weathering the test of discovery, class certification and "multiple motions to...

