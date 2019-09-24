Sprint Profited From Inactive Lifeline Users, FCC Says

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission will investigate allegations that Sprint improperly claimed monthly subsidies for nearly 1 million Lifeline phone subscribers who were enrolled but not actually using the service, agency Chairman Ajit Pai said Tuesday. According to the FCC, Sprint Corp. claimed subsidies for 885,000 Lifeline subscribers who were not using the program, which provides discounted and sometimes free phone and broadband service to the poor. The 885,000 subscribers represent nearly 30% of Sprint’s Lifeline subscriber base and nearly 10% of the Lifeline program’s total subscriber base, the agency said. The FCC’s “non-usage” rule bars the provision of Lifeline subsidies to subscribers...

