Hard Rock 'Reverb' Hotel Infringes 'Verb' TM, Hotel Rival Says

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Hard Rock Cafe's new line of "Reverb" hotels infringes the "Verb" trademark of a Boston hotel and will make customers think the Verb Hotel's "authentic music-inspired experience" is associated with Hard Rock's "glitzy and inauthentic" brand, according to a lawsuit filed in Massachusetts federal court. Real estate and hospitality company Fenway Enterprises 1271 Boylston Street LLC, which owns the Verb Hotel located in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, said it has repeatedly asked Hard Rock Cafe International USA Inc. to alter the name of its Reverb hotel line, but the rock 'n' roll restaurant chain has refused, according to the suit filed Monday....

