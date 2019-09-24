Chevron Beats Saudis' 'Sham' $18B Arbitration Award

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday declined to confirm a $17.9 billion arbitration award against Chevron Corp. that the oil company has slammed as a “sham,” ruling that the Saudi families that sought confirmation haven’t proven the existence of an agreement to arbitrate and that, in any case, the court lacks jurisdiction in the matter. The heirs of the late Sheikhs Abdullah Al-Solaiman Al-Hamdan and Khalid Abu Al-Waleed Al-Oarqani were looking to confirm an arbitral award against Chevron issued by the International Arbitration Center in Cairo in 2015. Chevron, its subsidiary Chevron USA Inc., and several other entities were hit with...

