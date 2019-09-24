JLL Closes Barings' $116M Portland High-Rise Sale

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Real estate and investment manager JLL said Tuesday that it has sold a 294-unit, residential high-rise in Portland, Oregon, on behalf of Barings for $116.1 million. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. said that it has completed the sale of Riva on the Park to Griffis Residential in a deal that was free of existing financing. The property is slated for a 1.1 million square-foot expansion and is near the Portland Streetcar, MAX Light Rail and the Portland Aerial Tram in the Oregon Health & Science University in Portland's South Waterfront neighborhood. Riva on the Park is a 22-story property that holds 294...

