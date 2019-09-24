Vineyard's Bogus Pot Claims Deserve Sanctions, Farm Says

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- An Oregon farm facing claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act doubled down on its motion for sanctions against a neighboring vineyard's counsel, saying the vineyard accused it of operating a commercial marijuana distribution operation that doesn't exist. McMinnville vineyard owner Momtazi Family LLC said in its April complaint that Mary and Steven Wagner, who own the adjacent farm, were going to receive a portion of proceeds from a planned marijuana operation, which their son Richard would direct under the name Yamhill Naturals. But Momtazi also said that Richard already produced, processed and distributed marijuana for sale, starting in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS