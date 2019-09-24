Olympic Committee Stole Photographer's Pics, Suit Says

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A professional photographer is suing the U.S. Olympic Committee for copyright infringement, claiming it used a picture she took of pregnant gold medal gymnast Shawn Johnson on its website without permission. In a pro-forma, six-page complaint filed Sunday, photographer Lindsey Grace Whiddon says she retains all rights to the picture she took, which shows a pregnant Johnson smiling with her professional football player husband Andrew East. East is seen pointing with both index fingers at Johnson's stomach in the photo, with a river flanked by trees in the background. Whiddon says the committee, which recently changed its name to the U.S....

