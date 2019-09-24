McDermott Adds Irell Partner To Co-Lead Bankruptcy Group

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery has announced it is adding a former chair of Irell & Manella’s bankruptcy group to help head its own restructuring practice. The firm announced Monday that Jeffrey Reisner has joined its transactions group and restructuring and insolvency group in New York City and Los Angeles as a partner. He is co-chair of the restructuring and insolvency group. “Jeff is a recognized leader in the restructuring and insolvency arena and his joining McDermott adds tremendous value for our clients,” insolvency group co-chair Tim Walsh said in the announcement. Reisner, a graduate of New York University School of Law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS