DOJ Defends Emissions Deal Probe, But Is It Blowing Smoke?

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The rationale offered by the U.S. Department of Justice for its antitrust investigation into automakers’ emissions deal with California has done nothing to placate congressional Democrats or convince competition attorneys that the probe has a solid grounding in the law. Although DOJ antitrust chief Makan Delrahim insists the inquiry is driven by honest concern that the car companies may have colluded in reaching a deal on tighter emissions standards with Golden State regulators, Democrats on Capitol Hill have accused the agency of launching the investigation for purely political reasons. The lawmakers say the DOJ wants to punish the manufacturers for an agreement...

