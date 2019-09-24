Sunoco In Pa. Prosecutor's Crosshairs For Pipeline Nuisances

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 1:14 PM EDT) -- A suburban Philadelphia prosecutor's office said Tuesday it was planning a civil lawsuit in an effort to hold Sunoco LP responsible for complications, including sinkholes and contaminated water supplies, linked with the controversial Mariner East natural gas pipeline project. The Chester County District Attorney's Office said its proposed nuisance complaint centers around concerns about exposed sections of pipeline in creeks and other waterways, and repeated violations of environmental permits that Sunoco and its parent company, Energy Transfer LP, have received for the project. Those violations have resulted in repeated fines from state environmental regulators totaling more than $10 million. "The district...

