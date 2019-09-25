Texas Panel Says Trial Court Reconsidered Ruling Too Late

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A Texas trial court can’t yank back its order dismissing the bulk of a non-compete dispute between two property management companies, a state appellate court ruled this week. A Fifth Court of Appeals panel found the trial court erred when it clawed back an order dismissing most of a suit alleging that former Wellington Management LLC partners broke their non-compete agreements when they launched a rival company, Lead Equity Group. Because Lead Equity moved to dismiss the suit under the Texas Citizens Participation Act, an anti-SLAPP law created to quickly do away with suits that infringe on constitutional rights, the case...

