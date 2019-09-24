Abilify MDL Judge Boots 149 Claimants From Settlement

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge dismissed 149 cases Tuesday from multidistrict litigation over side effects of the antipsychotic drug Abilify as a sanction for those consumers' failures to comply with court orders following the announcement of a global settlement in February. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers found the dismissed plaintiffs didn't follow her directives by either failing to submit supporting documentation for their claims or submitting documentation that failed to establish that they used name brand Abilify. In a separate order, she said that four of the plaintiffs she had cited in a Sept. 9 order to show cause had submitted...

