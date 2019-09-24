Calif. Says EPA Botched San Francisco Bay CWA Finding

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT) -- California on Tuesday challenged the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's determination that about 1,300 acres of salt ponds near San Francisco Bay, which developers have eyed for housing construction, are beyond the reach of the Clean Water Act. The state attorney general said in a federal court complaint that the Trump administration improperly concluded the salt ponds in Redwood City, California, which are owned by a Cargill Inc. affiliate, aren't federally regulated under the CWA. Several environmental groups, including San Francisco Baykeeper, also sued Tuesday over the salt pond designation. The finding means that developers won't have to obtain permits under the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS