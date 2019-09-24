Yale Workers Score Class Cert. In ERISA Suit

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 1:50 PM EDT) -- Yale University on Tuesday became the latest in a string of prestigious universities to have an ERISA suit challenging its retirement plan's fees and investments become a certified class action. In an order granting the Yale workers' motion for class certification, U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson rejected the school's argument that the proposed class representatives didn't have enough knowledge of the issues in the case, saying he found the workers to be reasonably informed based on their deposition testimony. Yale workers won class certification Tuesday in a lawsuit challenging the school's management of their retirement plan. He also noted that...

