T-Mobile Clashes With C-Band Alliance Over 'Sham' Auction

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Tensions over how to repurpose the C-band satellite spectrum crescendoed Tuesday when T-Mobile executive John Hunter called a satellite industry-backed private sale plan for the airwaves a "sham," drawing murmurs from the audience gathered in Washington, D.C. Hunter was criticizing the C-Band Alliance's proposal that the Federal Communications Commission let four incumbent satellite companies negotiate license sales to mobile carriers, which he said would circumvent the proper public auction process and wrongly influence the procedure. "When you have an entity that has their hand on the spigot of supply, and it would only agree to auction off a limited amount of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS