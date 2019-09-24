WeWork CEO Neumann Steps Down Amid Stalled IPO

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 3:44 PM EDT) -- WeWork CEO Adam Neumann is stepping down from his role as chief executive, the company said Tuesday, one week after the co-working giant delayed plans for a highly scrutinized initial public offering following a chilly reception from investors. The We Co.’s board of directors said co-founder Neumann will continue serving the company as its nonexecutive chairman of the board. Artie Minson, formerly WeWork’s co-president and chief financial officer, and Sebastian Gunningham, formerly vice chairman, have been named co-CEOs. The changes are effective immediately. Neumann said in a statement he is proud of the company’s growth over the past decade, noting that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS