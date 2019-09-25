Broker To Curb Business Over Rival's Poaching Claims

Law360, London (September 25, 2019, 5:31 PM BST) -- A British self-storage insurance broker has promised to curtail part of its operations and agreed not to use a U.S. rival's confidential information before a trial in London over a failed partnership to sell tenant protection cover. Surrey-based Basil E. Fry & Co. Ltd. promised not to sell or consider "unsolicited" protection insurance to tenants of the storage units or to discuss matters with its policyholders without first asking for permission, according to a Sept. 23 High Court order. The broker, which consented to the order, also promised not to disclose business information sent by OTM Insurance Specialist LLC, a one-time partner...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS