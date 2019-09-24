Mass. Vape Ban Draws Ire Of State Pot Commissioner

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts on Tuesday joined the growing number of states to ban vaping devices after a nationwide outbreak of lung illnesses, but went further by targeting marijuana products, drawing the rebuke of a state cannabis regulator who called it a “terrible decision.” Gov. Charles Baker declared a public health emergency and announced an immediate, sweeping four-month ban on the sale of all tobacco and cannabis vaping devices, including both flavored and non-flavored products, in the state. “The purpose of this public health emergency is to temporarily pause all sales of vaping products so that we can work with our medical experts to...

