Revamp Of Nukes Delayed 18 Months At A Cost Of $850M

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Testing failures in off-the-shelf electrical components intended to be used in nuclear weapons refurbishment will delay those overhaul programs by roughly 18 months, at a cost of up to $850 million, a senior National Nuclear Security Administration official told lawmakers Wednesday. Capacitors meant for upcoming "life extension" refurbishments of the Navy's W88 nuclear warhead and the Air Force's B61 nuclear gravity bomb didn't hold up under extended stress testing and need to be replaced, NNSA Deputy Administrator for Defense Programs Charles Verdon said at a House Armed Services Strategic Forces Subcommittee hearing. The W88 is used by the Navy on submarine-launched...

