Google Contractors Opt To Unionize With USW

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Google contract workers in Pittsburgh voted Tuesday to join the United Steelworkers, the latest sign that the notoriously individualistic tech industry is becoming more open to union organizing. The USW announced that the roughly 80-person unit at Google contractor HCL Technologies Ltd. voted to form a union in an election conducted by the National Labor Relations Board. The workers voted 49-24 to organize, a spokesperson said. "I’m honored that HCL workers chose to join our union and our fight on behalf of all working people," USW International President Thomas M. Conway said in a statement. "They deserve to have their voices...

