Christian TV Network Wrongly Ousted Ex-CEO, Suit Says

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Christian broadcasting company Cornerstone Television Network actively sought out negative feedback about its former CEO's leadership style and then abruptly fired him "without notice and without cause," according to a suit filed Wednesday in Pennsylvania federal court. Donald Black, the network's former CEO and president, hit Cornerstone Network with a wrongful termination suit alleging he was sacked in November over "unverified, vague" complaints about his leadership style and "without the requisite notice or right to cure as provided for by his employment agreement." The "nebulous" complaints were out of the blue, Black said, because he'd maintained "an exemplary employment record" before...

