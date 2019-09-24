Mass. Commission Probing Judge Who Jailed Defense Atty

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Commission on Judicial Conduct said Tuesday that it is investigating the actions of a judge who refused prosecutors' attempts to drop charges against a "Straight Pride Parade" protester and then held an attorney who criticized him in contempt. The commission announced the investigation in a brief statement, saying it was responding to media reports about Boston Municipal Court Judge Richard Sinnott's handling of arraignment hearings over two days earlier this month. Despite providing few details about the probe, the commission said it would look into the judge's decision to place attorney Susan Church of Demissie & Church in custody during a hearing on Sept....

