Pa. High Court To Weigh Coal Companies’ Land Dispute

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said it will weigh whether a pair of coal companies were deprived of their right to mine land by a state Department of Transportation construction project that allegedly cut off their access to the property. The justices said Tuesday that they would take up the dispute over whether the Department of Transportation’s taking of nearby land to build a highway effectively deprived PBS Coals Inc. and Penn Pocahontas Coal Co. of their mineral rights, even though the companies hadn’t yet received all the necessary permits to begin mining. The court will also consider the judiciary’s role in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS