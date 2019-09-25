Expedia, Travel Sites Can't Shake IBM's Patent Suit

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Expedia and other travel websites can’t escape accusations that their sites and mobile applications infringe IBM’s patented technology after a Delaware federal judge found that the tech giant sufficiently stated its infringement allegations. In a Tuesday order, U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark refused to let Expedia and its acquired subsidiaries — including HomeAway, Hotels.com, Hotwire, Orbitz and Travelocity — off the hook in a suit filed in late 2017 by IBM, which claimed that the travel and reservation websites infringe patents covering sign-on technology and information storage. The order comes after a magistrate judge’s recommendations in July to deny the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS