Conagra Faces 17 More Suits Over Cooking Spray Cans

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Conagra Brands Inc. has been hit with 17 more Illinois state court lawsuits claiming several of its cooking spray brands come in cans that spontaneously release their contents and cause fires that leave people with severe, painful burns. The lawsuits filed on Monday raise similar claims relating to several of Conagra's cooking spray brands, including PAM, Sysco Member's Mark, Wellsley Farms and Simply Value. Their filing means the Chicago-based food giant and spray can manufacturer DS Containers Inc. has been sued 33 times since May over the allegedly defective products, the consumer plaintiffs' lawyers said in a written statement on Tuesday....

