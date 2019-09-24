NJ Judge's Hostile Work Environment Suit Gets Axed

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday tossed a state court judge’s hostile work environment suit, saying claims in the suit were already hashed out in New Jersey Supreme Court ethics committee proceedings that resulted in her suspension for two months without pay. U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton dismissed Superior Court Judge Deborah M. Gross-Quatrone’s lawsuit against Bergen County Superior Court Assignment Judge Bonnie J. Mizdol and court staffers Laura Simoldoni and Diana Moskal. Judge Gross-Quatrone claimed she was subjected to a hostile work environment and that it was permissible for her to secretly record a conversation with Judge Mizdol,...

