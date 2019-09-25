Trump-Vance Tax Records Fight Paused As Feds Mull Options

Law360, New York (September 25, 2019, 11:40 AM EDT) -- A federal judge directed the Manhattan U.S. attorney on Wednesday to decide within five days if he wishes to intervene in a fight between President Donald Trump and New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance over whether Trump's accounting firm must turn over private tax records to a state criminal grand jury. New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance's bid for President Donald Trump's private tax records was put on hold for five days while the Manhattan U.S. attorney decides whether to intervene. (AP) Manhattan U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero's decision put off any rulings in the looming fight over whether the...

