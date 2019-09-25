Coffee Pod Maker Wins Nearly $6M Jury Award In IP Suit

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in Washington ruled that the reusable coffee pod maker Eko Brands LLC deserves nearly $6 million in damages after a competitor willfully infringed the company’s eco-friendly trademarks and likely confused consumers. Eko Brands claimed California-based Adrian Rivera Maynez Enterprises Inc. and its founder and president infringed the company’s trademarks with its own “Eco-Fill,” “Eco-Fill Deluxe 2.0,” “Eco-Carafe,” and “Eco-Flow” products. Eko Brands’ June 2017 complaint included counts for trademark infringement, false designation of origin and unfair competition, and violation of state consumer protection laws. The jury said more than $5.6 million of Rivera’s profits from the beverage filter...

