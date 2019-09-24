Ethics Panel Says Oust Judge Who Didn't Report Fugitive Ex

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT) -- An ethics panel has called for the ousting of a New Jersey state judge over her repeated failure to notify police about her then-fugitive boyfriend’s whereabouts, saying she engaged in conduct that is “improper and intolerable in a jurist,” according to documents made available Tuesday. More than a year after she defeated related criminal charges, the state’s Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct told the New Jersey Supreme Court that Superior Court Judge Carlia M. Brady should be removed from office for keeping police in the dark about Jason Prontnicki over a two-day period in June 2013 when he was wanted for...

