Gov't Supports GE Unit On Arbitration Question At High Court

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The federal government has told the U.S. Supreme Court that the Eleventh Circuit's ruling that nonsignatories to agreements cannot compel arbitration under the New York Convention must be reversed, offering support to a French GE unit challenging the decision. The government on Tuesday was one of several amici to offer support to GE Energy Power Conversion France SAS Corp. in its bid to reverse the Eleventh Circuit decision. In that 2018 ruling, the circuit court found that Alabama steel plant owner Outokumpu Stainless USA LLC and several of its insurers did not have to arbitrate their suit over allegedly faulty motors...

