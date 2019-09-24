Equifax Breach Prompted Privacy Culture Shift: Privacy Chief

Law360, Las Vegas (September 24, 2019, 11:07 PM EDT) -- Equifax's massive 2017 data breach marked a "once in a corporate lifetime event" that led the credit reporting giant to take a fresh look at and revamp how it handles personal data, the company's inaugural chief privacy officer revealed Tuesday. During a solo presentation at the International Association of Privacy Professionals' Privacy. Security. Risk. conference in Las Vegas, Nicholas Oldham — who was tapped in December 2017 to serve as Equifax's first chief global privacy and data governance officer — detailed the "hodgepodge" privacy compliance structure that existed when he joined the company and how he has worked during the past two years to...

