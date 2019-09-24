4 Takeaways As DOL Finalizes Overtime Rule

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 10:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday finalized its rule hiking the salary threshold for the Fair Labor Standards Act's white collar exemptions, but experts wonder whether businesses will have enough time to comply and if the regulations will get stymied in court. Here are four things to watch now that the rule has been unveiled. The U.S. Department of Labor raised the salary threshold for executive, administrative and professional workers to qualify for overtime and minimum wage exemptions to $35,568 per year. (Getty) The 245-page final rule, which updates the FLSA's overtime and minimum wage exemptions for executive, administrative and...

