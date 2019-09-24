NBC Insurer Denied 9th Circ. Rethink In Film Relocation Fight

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 10:28 PM EDT) -- NBCUniversal can seek coverage for the cost of relocating a TV show from Jerusalem due to violence near the Israeli capital, after the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday declined a request by the media giant's insurer for the full court to rehear its appeal. Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co. had asked the court to reconsider its ruling in July that the insurer breached its contract by denying coverage under policy exclusions for war-related losses. The Ninth Circuit's opinion parsed the history of the Arab-Israeli conflict and the semantics of whether the militant group Hamas counts as a sovereign entity. A lower court must still...

